Third Jamaican isolated, first tests negative for novel coronavirus

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says a third Jamaican has been put in isolation following arrival into the island at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St James on Tuesday, February 11.

The traveller underwent the relevant protocols in keeping with the current travel restrictions and was discovered to have a high fever. The traveller was immediately isolated, the ministry said.

“The next steps for this patient will include management of the fever and any other symptoms that develop. A sample has already been sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), where it will be tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). We expect a 48-hour turnaround time for the results once the sample is received,” Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie said.

Meanwhile, the ministry said the results of the first patient who was placed in isolation came back negative for COVID-19.

The results were received yesterday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient will now be discharged.

As it relates to the second patient who was isolated after an elevated temperature was detected while the person was being monitored in a government quarantine facility, the ministry said a sample has been taken and sent to CARPHA for testing.