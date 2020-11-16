Thirty-nine-year-old Kingston woman missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police are reporting that 39-nine-year-old Paula Sangster, otherwise called Sexy P, of Belmont Road, Kingston 2 has been missing since last week Tuesday, November 3.

She is of fair complexion, medium build and is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Rollington Town Police are that Sangster was last seen at a bar on Pine Street about 8:30 pm on the day in question. She was wearing a beige blouse, beige pants and a pair of beige slippers.

Anyone knowing Sangster's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Rollington Town Police at (876) 922-2693, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.