This is it! VCB approves statue maquette

KINGSTON, Jamaica – All is now set for the installation of the statue of Jamaican Olympic and World Champion sprinter, Veronica Campbell Brown at the National Stadium.

Yesterday, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, received the all clear from Campbell Brown, the Ministry said in a report.

“We've been in discussion with Veronica and the sculptor, Basil Watson, about the design, but today when Veronica saw the maquette she said, 'Yes, this is it!'. She loves it!" Grange said.

The statue in tribute to Campbell Brown — to the scale of one and quarter life size — will be mounted at Statue Park at the National Stadium and unveiled during a special ceremony on Sunday, 20th October this year.

The Campbell Brown statue is the third of four statues in tribute to outstanding Jamaican athletes that are being done by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport as part of its Jamaica 55 Legacy programme.

The first two statues of Usain Bolt and Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce were unveiled in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The statue of Asafa Powell, the last in the series, is being finalised, the ministry said.