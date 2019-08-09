Thomas-Dodd wins PanAm Games shot put, breaks national record
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Danniel Thomas-Dodd broke her own national record winning the women's shot put at the Pan-American Games today with a throw of 19.55 metres, also a new games record.
Thomas-Dodd, the Commonwealth Games winner who went into the event as the red hot favourite, led all the way before uncorking a massive throw in the final round, beating the 19.48m she had set earlier this year.
The heave also broke the 26-year-old 19.34m games record set in 1983 by Cuba's Maria Sarria in Caracas, Venezuela.
Lloydrica Cameron had a season's best 17.57m to finish seventh.
Canada's Brittany Crew took the silver with a personal best 19.07m while American Jessica Ramsey took the bronze with a season's best 19.01m, all coming in the last round.
Paul A Reid
