Thompson-Herah ends Diamond League with Doha win

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Elaine Thompson-Herah ended the Wanda Diamond League on a high after she won the women's 100m at the Doha meeting earlier today, running 10.87 seconds (0.0m/s) for back-to-back wins after winning in Rome a week ago.

Thompson-Herah was never challenged as she sped to an easy win, beating Marie-Josee Ta Lou - 11.21 seconds, and American Kayle Whyte - 11.25 seconds, while Anthonique Strachan of the Bahamas was fifth in a joint season's best 11.42 seconds.

The Jamaican, who is the World Leader with 10.85 seconds that she ran in Rome, owns four of the top six times in the world with compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce having the second and third best times.

Meanwhile Julian Forte ran a season's best 20.39 seconds to place second in the men's 200m, beaten by Arthur Cisse's Ivory Coast national record 20.33 seconds, while France's Christophe Lemaitre was third in 20.68 seconds.

Another Jamaican, Yanique Thompson, was eighth in the 100m hurdles in 13.52 seconds, as American Payton Chadwick won in 12.78 seconds.

