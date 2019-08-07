Thompson takes Pan Am Games 100m gold

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Elaine Thompson added the Pan-American title to her growing list of victories as she won the women's 100 metre title in a relatively pedestrian 11.18 seconds in Lima, Peru earlier today.

As she did in the preliminaries yesterday, the Jamaican was in control of the race from the start, took over the lead from about midway the race and held on for a comfortable win; Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye took the silver medal with 11.27 seconds while Brasil's Vitoria Christina took the bronze in 11.30 seconds.

The other Jamaican in the race, Natasha Morrison, was sixth in 11.40 seconds.

It was the second gold of the day for Jamaica after middle distance queen Natoya Goule won the gold earlier.

Rasheed Dwyer was fifth in the men's 100m in 10.32 seconds (-0.5m/s) as the veteran American Mike Rodgers won with 10.09 seconds with Brasil's Paola Andre Camilo taking the silver in 10.16 seconds and Cejhae Green of Antigua/Barbuda, the bronze in 10.23 seconds.

Paul A Reid