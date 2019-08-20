Thousands flock Spice's back-to-school treat
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Far more people than Spice bargained for turned up at the Maverley Gospel Hall on Molynes Road in Kingston for the deejay's back-to-school treat a short while ago.
The artiste, who was only prepared to assist approximately 500 people with back-to-school items, was overwhelmed when the saw the thousands of parents and children waiting to receive aid.
In a post to her Instagram page, she called on the support of other people from the entertainment industry to help with provisions for the children and parents.
“My back-to-school give away is way bigger than I expected. I'm calling on all artist (I lost all your cell phone numbers) and other sponsors who was reaching out to me, to a please come out with whatever you have for these kids. I don't want no child to leave here disappointed,” the post said.
She added that people gathered at the venue from 7:00 am.
Members of the entertainment industry including Ce'Cile, Elephant Man, Richie Stephens, and Quite Perry were on hand to support the Black Hypocrisy singer.
In an effort to control the crowd, security personnel closed the entrance and exit to the church.
Spice has been preparing for this treat for a number of weeks and advertised it through her social media pages and her recently launched Grace Hamilton Women's Foundation.
Aaliyah Cunningham
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy