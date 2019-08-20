Thousands flock Spice's back-to-school treat

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Far more people than Spice bargained for turned up at the Maverley Gospel Hall on Molynes Road in Kingston for the deejay's back-to-school treat a short while ago.

The artiste, who was only prepared to assist approximately 500 people with back-to-school items, was overwhelmed when the saw the thousands of parents and children waiting to receive aid.

In a post to her Instagram page, she called on the support of other people from the entertainment industry to help with provisions for the children and parents.

“My back-to-school give away is way bigger than I expected. I'm calling on all artist (I lost all your cell phone numbers) and other sponsors who was reaching out to me, to a please come out with whatever you have for these kids. I don't want no child to leave here disappointed,” the post said.

She added that people gathered at the venue from 7:00 am.

Members of the entertainment industry including Ce'Cile, Elephant Man, Richie Stephens, and Quite Perry were on hand to support the Black Hypocrisy singer.

In an effort to control the crowd, security personnel closed the entrance and exit to the church.

Spice has been preparing for this treat for a number of weeks and advertised it through her social media pages and her recently launched Grace Hamilton Women's Foundation.

Aaliyah Cunningham