Thousands honour Edward Seaga at Tivoli Gardens nine-night

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Mourners turned out in their numbers in the Tivoli Gardens Square this evening to honour the life and times of former Prime Minister of Jamaica, Edward Seaga.

The traditional Jamaican nine-night setting saw residents of Tivoli Gardens, the neighbouring community of Denham Town and others from elsewhere across Jamaica coming together to give their respects to the man who was instrumental not only in the building of Tivoli Gardens but also many other Jamaican institutions.

Seaga, the fifth Prime Minister of Jamaica died on his birthday, May 28 in the United States. He was 89. His body was returned to home soil on Sunday, June 2.