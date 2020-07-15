Thousands receive birth certificates through World Bank funded programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica — More than 6,000 Jamaicans from vulnerable communities across the island have received birth certificates through the Operation Certification Programme which began in 2017.

The initiative is being implemented through a partnership between the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) and the Registrar General's Department (RGD).

Funded by the World Bank, the programme, which is now in its final stage, has spearheaded the distribution of birth certificates to people who had signed up with data collectors that were employed to conduct interviews and registration via household visits, community meetings and other mechanisms.

“Operation Certification is a programme that really aims to respond to the civil registration needs of people within targeted communities. We are in the process of distributing the final batches of birth certificates and handling any queries and concerns,” said Senior Social Officer at JSIF Shunelle Nevers.

The latest batch of 250 birth certificates was distributed on July 9 to residents from the communities of Steer Town in St Ann and Anchovy in St James.

Other beneficiaries are expected to receive their birth certificates soon.