Thousands to be trained for jobs in digitisation and animation

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Thousands of young people are to be trained for jobs in digitisation and animation in the new fiscal year.

The Government has allocated $986.6 million in the 2020/21 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives, for the training of 2,500 youth in the digitisation of records, with 1,250 to be placed in internship programmes.

A further 80 are to be equipped with skills in 2D and 3D animation.

The funds will also provide for procurement of hardware and software for seven training institutions and five community centres; refurbishing and equipping of four community centres; and development of a policy note and strategic plan for the animation industry.

The Youth Employment in Digital and Animation Industries Project aims to enhance the skills of Jamaica's youth to improve their employability and provide capacity building for institutions delivering training.

It provides training, apprenticeship and job opportunities in the digitisation of Government records for unattached youth ages 18-24; supports the development of an animation policy for Jamaica; and provides business development assistance to existing and potential businesses in the local animation industry.

As at December 2019, a total of 158 persons have been trained in specialised aspects of 2D and 3D animation; 6,054 in digitisation of records, with 3,950 placed in internship programmes in the public and private sectors; and 30 unattached young people have been facilitated in accessing on-line work.

The project also sponsored eight animation studios and entrepreneurs to attend a major animation trade show in France; funded the scholarships of two participants to attend a two- month animation summer programme in Canada; and purchased 558 2D animation (Toon Boom and TV Paint) software licenses for six training institutions.

In addition, 334 graphic tablets were procured and distributed to seven training institutions; and the Fletcher's Land community centre was refurbished to facilitate training.

—JIS