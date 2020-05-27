Three-vehicle collision in Mandeville

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man was hospitalised following a three-vehicle collision at the traffic light intersection of Caledonia Road and New Green Road in Mandeville on Monday.

According to an eyewitness, shortly after 2:00 pm, a woman driving a Toyota Rav4 attempted to turn right onto New Green Road, when she collided with a public passenger vehicle, a Nissan AD Wagon. A third vehicle, a Toyota Wish, was also damaged.

Four people escaped with minor injuries.