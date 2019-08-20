Three-week traffic restriction along Junction Road in St Mary — NWA
ST MARY, Jamaica — The movement of traffic along the Junction road in St Mary will be restricted over the course of the next three weeks to facilitate the ongoing road rehabilitation project, the National Works Agency (NWA) has advised.
The restriction will take effect on Thursday, August 22 and will remain in place between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm daily for the duration, the NWA said in a release.
NWA Manager of Communication and Customer Services, Stephen Shaw, explained that the restriction is necessary as activities will be ramped up during the closure. He said that the aim is to accelerate the progress of the road improvement in order to achieve substantial completion by the end of October this year.
During the six-hour closure, vehicular traffic will not be allowed to use the section of roadway between Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge. As a result, the NWA is urging motorists to use alternative routes, where possible, until the works are complete. Alternate routes include the roadway through Grande Hole and Richmond, or the North Coast Highway.
The road rehabilitation project focuses on the five kilometre stretch from Broadgate to Agualta Vale and is being undertaken at a cost of $597 million. The project is currently 55 per cent complete, the NWA said.
