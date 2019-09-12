Three-week traffic restriction for Junction Road in St Mary extended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The movement of traffic along the Junction road in St Mary will be restricted over the course of the next three weeks to facilitate the ongoing Broadgate to Agualta Vale road rehabilitation project, the National Works Agency (NWA) has advised.

This is an extension of the previous three-week restriction which was imposed on August 22, and will remain in place between the hours of 9:00 am and 3:00 pm daily for the duration as of tomorrow, the NWA said in a release.

The restriction applies to the section between the community of Broadgate and the Westmoreland Bridge.

Communication and Customer Services Manager at the (NWA), Stephen Shaw said the cutting of the embankment along the area has now progressed to a critical phase where activities are concentrated at great heights above the road level and in an area lined with boulders.

He explained that this makes the roadway susceptible to the movement of material downslope, as well as rock falls.

As such, Shaw said it has become even more important that the area is kept sterile during the activities.

The restriction of vehicular access will, therefore, be strictly applied.

Shaw, therefore, suggests that motorists use alternative routes, where possible. These include the roadway through Grande Hole and Richmond, or the North Coast Highway.

“Having completed 50 per cent of the total works during the previous period of restriction, the aim over the next three weeks, is to significantly advance activities in a bid to achieve substantial completion by the end of October this year,” said Shaw.

The GoJ's Capital 'A' Roads Rehabilitation project, which is being undertaken at a cost of $597 million, is estimated to be 62 per cent complete.