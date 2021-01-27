Three COVID patients die as Jamaica records 88 new cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three elderly people succumbed to COVID-19 as Jamaica's death toll from the virus climbed to 342.
Deceased are an 82-year-old male from St Ann, an 88-year-old male from St Elizabeth and an 87-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. Two of the deaths were previously reported under investigation.
Another death previously reported under investigation was today classified as a coincidental death.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported 88 new cases of the virus. This pushes the island's total confirmed cases to 15,241.
The new cases include 46 males and 42 females with ages ranging from one year to 90 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (24), Manchester (17), Clarendon (13), St James (13), St Elizabeth (eight), Westmoreland (eight), St Mary (three), Hanover (one), and Trelawny (one).
The country also recorded 31 recoveries bringing the total recoveries to 11,942.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
