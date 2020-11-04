Three Caribbean countries record COVID deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Three Caricom countries have recorded deaths associated with the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 24 hours, while two others have reported increased cases of the virus.

In Guyana, the health authorities said that two deaths late Tuesday had pushed the death toll to 130, even as the Ministry of Health recorded the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases in weeks.

It said seven new cases were recorded from 264 tests, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since March to 4,245.

Six cases were recorded in Region Four, pushing the overall to 1,983, and one case was recorded in Region Three. Region One, which saw a spike in cases over the last few weeks, did not record any new cases for the second consecutive day.

There are nine patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital, 73 in institutional isolation and 712 in home isolation.

The ministry did not provide details on the two deaths.

Belize is reporting 166 new cases after a total of 477 samples were processed giving a positivity of 34.8 per cent.

The Office of the Director of Health Services said that the new cases were recorded in almost all areas of the country and that there were 32 recoveries to report with 38.7 per cent of cases remaining active.

“Unfortunately we have two deaths to report today, both are in females, one in Corozal who was in her 60s and was classified as a sudden death; the second case is in a female in her 30s from Bella Vista and is related to the cases from the banana farms.”

According to the official figures, Belize has confirmed 61 deaths from the virus, with 3,790 positive cases and 1,467 being active.

Trinidad and Tobago, which earlier this week, had reported no deaths or new COVID-19 cases, has now reported that over the past 24 hours there had been one death and 50 new cases.

The Ministry of Health said that of the 50 new cases, six were recently repatriated citizens.

A total of 110 people have now died here as a result of the virus and according to the ministry, the number of active cases is now 715, an overall increase of seven since Monday.

In Suriname, the number of active cases increased by 20 on Tuesday evening after having recorded 19 on Monday.

According to the authorities, Suriname has an overall total of 5,218 infections. The number of people recovered from COVID-19 increased by five to reach 5,087. The figures for corona deaths remain at 111.

The number of citizens in quarantine, which was 633 on Tuesday, is now 389, a decrease from 244. Positives in isolation increased slightly in 24 hours: from 13 to 15.

In St Lucia, where the virus has been spreading in recent days, the island is now reporting three new cases on Tuesday, having earlier recorded 10 cases on that day. This brings the total number of cases diagnosed in the country to date to 97.

The three new cases include a 19-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and a 21-year-old man.