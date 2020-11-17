Three Caribbean countries record COVID related deaths

BELMOPAN, Belize (CMC) — Three Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries have recorded deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours as two other regional countries reported new cases of the virus.

In Belize, the Office of Director of Health Services said that 22 new cases were identified from 68 samples tested and that further samples were being tested on Monday night.

It said, as has been the case on previous occasions, the new cases were recorded from across the country, including Corozal, Orange Walk, Belize City and Stann Creek.

“There are four deaths to report, three males and one female. Two are from Toledo District, one from Orange Walk in his 70s and one female from Corozal. This brings our case fatality rate to 1.93 per cent,” the statement said. It said that the death toll is now 94.

“There are 10 recovered cases to report so that 44.7 per cent of our cases remain active.”

According to the authorities there are 4,883 positive cases 2, 181 active cases.

A 42-year-old man from the capital has been recorded as Guyana's latest COVID-19 fatality, taking the death toll to 140.

The Ministry of Health said that the man died in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) on Monday. He had been admitted to the GPHC on November 6, and had several severe underlying medical conditions.

His death is the 14th recorded so far this month.

Guyana continues to record a steady increase in COVID-19 cases, with the overall total cases now at 4, 894. There are nine patients in the COVID-19 ICU, 68 patients are in institutional isolation and 887 are in home isolation.

Suriname recorded its 115th coronavirus death, and the fourth this month. Health authorities also reported that after recording no new cases on Sunday night, the country recorded one case of the virus on Monday.

It now has 5, 275 positive cases with 30 being active.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 16 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 6,096.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health, there are 544 active cases and that the number of deaths remains at 112.

The statement said that there are 37 patients warded at hospitals, 467 people in self-isolation and 219 people in state quarantine facilities.

In St Lucia, two new cases over the past 24 hours have pushed the country's total to 173.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that a seven-year-old boy from the southern city of Vieux Fort as well as a 65-year-old man, also from the same district, were the latest cases.

“Both of these individuals, after being assessed and tested for COVID-19, were placed in quarantine by health practitioners while awaiting receipt of their test results. One of these cases was identified through the contact tracing process and an epidemiological link has been established for this case,” the ministry said.

It said that the new total number of active cases currently in country is now 112, with one of the active cases remaining in critical care at the Respiratory Hospital. All of the remaining active cases are stable.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said that over the past three weeks a number of individuals in care have recovered and been discharged from care.