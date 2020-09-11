Three Caribbean countries record deaths from COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago and Belize recorded deaths associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours, according to official statements issued in those countries.

In Suriname, where 4477 people have tested positive for the virus with 678 active cases, the authorities in the Dutch-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) country recorded one death, bringing the total to 93.

The authorities said that 30 of the 263 people who had swabs taken in the past 24 hours tested positive for the virus and that during the same period, 73 people have been declared COVID-19-free.

“The total number of civilians healed is now 3706. Currently, 99 people are cared for in hospitals and nine in intensive care units. Furthermore, there are 589 positives in isolation and 44 non-positives in quarantine,” the authorities added.

The deaths of three men, including two with co-morbidities, pushed Trinidad and Tobago's death toll to 43 as the country urged citizens to follow the necessary measures and protocols aimed at curbing the spreading of the virus that was first detected in China last December and blamed for 910,000 deaths and the infection of 28.2 million others worldwide.

The Ministry of Health said that the number of samples which have tested positive at public and private facilities in Trinidad and Tobago is 2698, with 1900 being active cases.

“The Ministry of Health regrets to inform the public that there are three additional COVID-19 related deaths. The persons are an elderly male with co-morbidities, an adult male with co-morbidities and another adult male. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 43,” the ministry said, adding that 35 additional persons have tested positive for COVID-19 from samples taken during the period August 29 to September 9, 2020. Therefore, this figure is not representative of the positive cases over the last 24 hours only.”

Belize reported a total of 34 new cases of COVID-19 pushing its total to 1399 with 19 deaths since the first case was detected there in March.

“We have one more death to report, this is in a male from San Ignacio who had been intubated at KHMH and died earlier today,” the ministry of health said.