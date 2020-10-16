Three Caribbean countries report COVID deaths

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Three Caribbean Community (Caricom) countries have recorded deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic over the past 24 hours, while two others have reported increased positive cases of the virus that has killed more than 4,000 people in 33 Caribbean countries, including the English-speaking Caribbean.

In the Bahamas, the Ministry of Health confirmed there were 194 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

These additional cases bring the total number to 5,385, with 4,136 being recorded in New Providence, 659 in Grand Bahama, 160 in Abaco and 56 in Bimini.

The Ministry of Health also confirmed the death of a 51- year old male, a 66-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman from New Providence and the deaths of a 79-year-old female and a 66-year-old male of New Providence.

“These unfortunate deaths increase the confirmed death toll to 112,” the ministry said, adding that to date, 25,585 tests have been completed.

It said hospitalised cases increased by six to 112 and that there are 100 recovered cases. adding that the total recovered cases now tally 3,178.

In Guyana, a 46-year-old woman from Region 4 who died from COVID-19 related complications has pushed the number of those who have died to 107.

The Ministry of Health said 31 new cases were recorded late Thursday and there were 16 people in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 115 in institutional isolation and 860 individuals in home isolation.

The number of people who have recovered is 2522. Guyana has 3, 620 positive cases of the virus.

Suriname recorded its 108th death after one person died of the virus.

Health authorities said that the country now has 89 active cases out of a total of 5,083. There were 11 positive cases recorded in the past 24 hours.

“There are currently 38 people in hospitals, three in the intensive care unit, 51 positives in isolation and 507 non-positives in quarantine. A total of 4,886 people have been cured of COVID-19, including 13 in the past 24 hours.”

In Belize, a man in his 60's died of the virus as the country recorded 63 new cases of COVID over the past 24 hours.

“We have 16 cases recovered today with a total of 38.4 per cent of cases being active. Unfortunately, we have another death to report, this is a male in his 60s who was referred from the north to the KHMH on Sunday and had been in the ICU since then. He died in the early hours of today,” the Ministry of Health said.

Belize has 2,682, positive cases of which 1,029 are active. It also recorded 41 deaths.

Three new patients are in isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and three others left the isolation facility, after recovering from the viral illness, Barbados health authorities have announced.

They said the new cases are a 34-year-old male visitor who arrived on Trans Guyana on September 30; a 32-year-old female who has been identified as a contact of the male visitor and who also arrived on September 30 on Trans Guyana; and a 37-year-old male visitor who came in on British Airways on October 3.

All three, who were initially negative for the virus, had been in mandatory quarantine since arriving in Barbados because both Guyana and the United Kingdom are categorised as high-risk countries. They were diagnosed as positive after being retested.

The number of people testing positive for the virus in Barbados is 218. Sixteen people are in isolation and 195 people have recovered.

In Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health said there are 5,194 positive cases after 40 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours.

It said there are 1,599 active cases and the death toll remains at 93.