Three C'bean islands rattled by earthquake

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — At least three Caribbean countries were rattled by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 late on Friday night, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.

It said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the tremor that was felt in St Lucia, Martinique and Barbados.

According to the SRC, the quake, which occurred at 11:30 pm (local time) and was located at Latitude: 14.34N, Longitude: 60.23W at a depth of 30 kilometres (km).

According to SRC, the quake was felt 90km north east of Castries, in St Lucia, 98 km east south east of Fort-de-France, Martinique and 153 km north west of Bridgetown, Barbados.

In recent months, several Caribbean countries have been affected by earthquakes with the SRC warning the region to be prepared for a long overdue massive quake.