Three C'bean islands rattled by earthquake
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) — At least three Caribbean countries were rattled by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 late on Friday night, the Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC) of the St Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI) has reported.
It said there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries following the tremor that was felt in St Lucia, Martinique and Barbados.
According to the SRC, the quake, which occurred at 11:30 pm (local time) and was located at Latitude: 14.34N, Longitude: 60.23W at a depth of 30 kilometres (km).
According to SRC, the quake was felt 90km north east of Castries, in St Lucia, 98 km east south east of Fort-de-France, Martinique and 153 km north west of Bridgetown, Barbados.
In recent months, several Caribbean countries have been affected by earthquakes with the SRC warning the region to be prepared for a long overdue massive quake.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy