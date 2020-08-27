Three Falmouth nurses in quarantine

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Three nurses at Falmouth Public General Hospital in the parish of Trelawny are currently in quarantine because of suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, OBSERVER ONLINE understands.

It is not yet clear if the exposure occurred at the hospital.

"We have three nurses in quarantine, but no record of confirmation [for the COVID-19 virus]," regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene told the Observer Online this afternoon.

As it relates to the impact on the hospital's operations, Greene said, "I can confirm that we have no shortage of staff; not more than the ordinary."

Meanwhile, it's understood that a patient who was admitted to the hospital over the weekend has since tested positive for the virus.

Greene said he was unable to confirm if there is any connection between this patient and the three nurses who have been placed under quarantine.

Information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicated that as of 2:56 pm today, August 27, the total number of COVID-19 cases in parish stood at 15. Of those, nine have recovered. There have been no deaths.

A total of 1,804 COVID cases have been confirmed in the island, with 846 recoveries and 19 deaths.

-Anthony Lewis