Three Falmouth nurses in quarantine
TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Three nurses at Falmouth Public General Hospital in the parish of Trelawny are currently in quarantine because of suspected exposure to the novel coronavirus, OBSERVER ONLINE understands.
It is not yet clear if the exposure occurred at the hospital.
"We have three nurses in quarantine, but no record of confirmation [for the COVID-19 virus]," regional director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene told the Observer Online this afternoon.
As it relates to the impact on the hospital's operations, Greene said, "I can confirm that we have no shortage of staff; not more than the ordinary."
Meanwhile, it's understood that a patient who was admitted to the hospital over the weekend has since tested positive for the virus.
Greene said he was unable to confirm if there is any connection between this patient and the three nurses who have been placed under quarantine.
Information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness indicated that as of 2:56 pm today, August 27, the total number of COVID-19 cases in parish stood at 15. Of those, nine have recovered. There have been no deaths.
A total of 1,804 COVID cases have been confirmed in the island, with 846 recoveries and 19 deaths.
-Anthony Lewis
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy