Three Hondurans arrested in ganja find off Negril coast
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested three Hondurans after approximately 656 pounds of ganja was found on a vessel they were sailing off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland.
According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 9:00 pm on Tuesday, members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted the vessel, which was subsequently searched and found to contain the ganja.
The drug has an estimated street value of approximately $2.6 million. The men were subsequently handed over to the police.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations, CCU said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy