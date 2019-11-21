Three Hondurans arrested in ganja find off Negril coast

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have arrested three Hondurans after approximately 656 pounds of ganja was found on a vessel they were sailing off the coast of Negril, Westmoreland.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), about 9:00 pm on Tuesday, members of the Jamaica Defence Force Coast Guard intercepted the vessel, which was subsequently searched and found to contain the ganja.

The drug has an estimated street value of approximately $2.6 million. The men were subsequently handed over to the police.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations, CCU said.