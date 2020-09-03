Three ITA depots being used as polling stations today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Island Traffic Authority (ITA) says regular operations have been suspended at three of its depots, which will be used as polling stations in today's general election.

These are the Montego Bay, Swallowfield and Spanish Town depots.

The ITA said, with the exception of the motor vehicle section at the Swallowfield Depot, the affected locations will remain closed to the public tomorrow to facilitate deep cleaning and sanitisation after the elections.

All locations will resume regular operations on Monday.

In the meantime, the ITA is encouraging people to continue to practice COVID-19 protocols by wearing masks whenever in public places, sanitising regularly and maintaining social distance.