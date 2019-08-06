Three J'cans into 100m finals tomorrow at Pan-Am Games
KINGSTON, Jamaica — World and Olympic champion Elaine Thompson led three of four Jamaicans into tomorrow's finals of the 100 metre event as track and field got underway at the Pan-American Games at Villa Deportiva Nacional in San Luis, Peru today.
Thompson and Natasha Morrison in the women's and Rasheed Dwyer in the men's all advanced while Oshane Bailey was eliminated at the first round.
Thompson, the joint world leader on the 100m, hardly broke a sweat as she won her semi-final in 11.36 (-0.4m/s) while Morrison was second in her semi in11.59 (0.3m/s) behind Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye in 11.37 seconds.
Dwyer, the Pan-Am Games 200m record holder, was second in the third men's semi-final in 10.32 seconds (-0.3m/s) behind Brasil's Paulo Andre Camilo who won with 10.29 seconds.
Bailey was fifth in the first semi-final in 10.43 (0.3m/s) and did not advance.
Paul A Reid
