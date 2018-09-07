Three Miles intersection in Kingston to be closed Sunday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Come Sunday, the Three Miles intersection in Kingston will be closed to through traffic in a bid to further facilitate the ongoing bridge construction works at the location.

This latest phase of closure will affect motorists using Spanish Town Road, as traffic from the east and westbound approaches to the intersection will no longer be permitted to move through the area.

The National Works Agency (NWA) today advised that motorists heading towards Six Miles from the direction of downtown Kingston, along Spanish Town Road, should use Waltham Park Road, Bay Farm Road and Penwood Road, exiting at Spanish Town Road, in the vicinity of Amalgamated Distributors.

The opposite would obtain for persons travelling from Six Miles, along Spanish Town Road, towards downtown Kingston.

This change is among those announced by the NWA last week, as it seeks to ensure the efficient movement of traffic around construction activities taking place along the critical corridors of the Mandela Highway, Constant Spring Road and Hagley Park Road.

Manager of communication and customer services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says the closure is expected to last until, at least, for the next eight months.

A double tier overpass bridge is being constructed at Three Miles as part of the Hagley Park Road Improvement Project. The overall project which includes the widening of the road from two to four lanes and the installation of new sewer, water and storm water drainage features is valued at US$56.5 million. The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2019, said NWA.