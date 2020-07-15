Three arrested, charged in Tamara Geddes' murder
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Falmouth police have confirmed that three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Tamara Geddes of Reserve district in Trelawny.
A member of the deceased's family is said to be among those in custody.
Their names have been withheld pending further investigations.
According to the police, about 8:30 pm on Friday, June 19, Geddes was in her bedroom with her 10-year-old daughter when an intruder entered through an open door.
The police said the man demanded money and cellphones and was given cash and two cellphones.
They said further that the gunman shot and killed Geddes when she refused his demand for sex.
Onome Sido
