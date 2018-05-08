Three arrested for ganja possession in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three men were arrested and charged with ganja possession following a traffic stop in Lacovia, St Elizabeth yesterday.



Glenford Welcome, 57, a mechanic of Port Maria in St Mary; 37-year-old Kerron Wilson, a mechanic of Vineyard district in St Elizabeth and 39-year-old Leroy Gordon, a farmer of Port Maria in St Mary were charged with possession of ganja; dealing in ganja; use of conveyance and conspiracy.



According to police reports, Narcotics detectives were conducting operations in Lacovia when they signalled two motor vehicles to stop.



The police said 14 black plastic bags with loose ganja weighing approximately 195 pounds were found during a search of one of the cars, which was occupied by Wilson and Welcome.



The drug is believed to be worth $780,000 on the street.



Gordon, who was reportedly driving the second motorcar, was also taken into custody under reasonable suspicion, the police said.



The accused men are scheduled to appear in the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Thursday.