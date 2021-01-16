Three arrested in Portmore car theft

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police officers on Friday arrested three men in connection with the theft of a motor vehicle in Portmore, St Catherine.

According to the police, the Toyota Wish motorcar was stolen between the hours of 6:30 pm, on Thursday, January 14 and 2:00 am on Friday, January 15.

“Speedy investigations led the team to Mandela Terrace in Kingston 11. The motor vehicle was recovered and three men taken into custody pending further investigations.”

The police also reported that supplementary investigations led to another property on Mandela Terrace where one Smith and Wesson revolver containing one .38 cartridge was found wrapped in a merino beneath a sheet of zinc and one Taurus Millennium .40 pistol with a magazine containing two 9mm cartridges – found beneath a piece of board.

Arrests are yet to be made in connection with the seizure of the firearms and ammunition, however, the police continues their investigations.

“I commend the officers for their diligence in carrying out this investigation even as they follow other leads. This shows how important it is to investigate all matters, as in this case one matter of car theft led to the seizure of two firearms. The police are determined to investigate all reports made with due care,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Warren Clarke of Specialized Operations Branch.