Three caught with gun, ammo while breaching curfew order
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men and a woman have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, as well as breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act after police stopped and searched a vehicle on the Washington Boulevard in St Andrew last week.
Arrested and charged are 32-year-old Sasha Gorden, a chef of Westmeade Road, Kingston, 28-year-old Isaiah Findley and 27-year-old Stevon Davis both of 4 East, Greater Portmore in St Catherine.
The police said a team of officers was conducting an operation during which a white Nissan Tiida motor car was stopped about 2:30 am last Thursday.
The vehicle was searched and five rounds of ammunition were found, the police said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy