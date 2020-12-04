Three caught with gun, ammo while breaching curfew order

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Two men and a woman have been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, as well as breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act after police stopped and searched a vehicle on the Washington Boulevard in St Andrew last week.

Arrested and charged are 32-year-old Sasha Gorden, a chef of Westmeade Road, Kingston, 28-year-old Isaiah Findley and 27-year-old Stevon Davis both of 4 East, Greater Portmore in St Catherine.

The police said a team of officers was conducting an operation during which a white Nissan Tiida motor car was stopped about 2:30 am last Thursday.

The vehicle was searched and five rounds of ammunition were found, the police said.