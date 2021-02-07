Three charged for allegedly robbing man of $8,800

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Three men who allegedly broke into a house, tied up a man and robbed him of $8,800 in Old Harbour Bay in St Catherine on Friday, have been arrested and charged.

The men were charged with housebreaking and robbery with aggravation.

They are 20-year-old Leonardo Gaubriel, otherwise called 'Jim Jim', 23-year-old Janai Smith, otherwise called 'Order', and 35-year-old Wayne Smith, otherwise called 'Shovel' all of the same St Catherine community,

The police said about 8:00 am, the men, allegedly armed with knives and machetes, kicked open the door of the complainant's house, entered and tied him up. The men reportedly then proceeded to rob him of $8,800.

The complainant managed to escape unhurt, the police said.