Three charged in brazen church murder

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The police have formally charged the three men, who were held in connection with the shooting death of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood at a church on Market Street in Trelawny last Sunday.

They are 23-year-old Leon Hines, a storekeeper of Rose Heights, Montego Bay in St James; 29-year-old Javan Garwood, Andrea's stepson who is otherwise called 'Janoy' and Dwight Bingham.

The police said Hines was charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact and conspiracy to murder; Garwood was charged with murder and conspiracy to murder and Bingham was charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm.

Lowe-Garwood was in a worship session at her church on Sunday, January 31 when a man posing as a member of the congregation walked over to her and shot her several times in the upper body.

She was taken to hospital where she died whilst undergoing treatment.

The police said an investigation revealed that Hines had previously conspired with Garwood and Bingham to kill the deceased.

Hines allegedly drove a white Toyota Allion motorcar transporting Bingham to the church where Bingham fatally shot Lowe-Garwood. He then reportedly exited the church and went into the car that was being driven by Hines and the two made their escape.

Their court dates are being finalised.