Three charged with illegal possession of firearm, ammo
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged two men and a woman with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after a gun was found in a plastic bag in a vehicle they were travelling in on Gutters main road in St Elizabeth last Thursday.
Charged are 32-year-old Shawn Hutchinson of Williams Drive in Kingston, 29-year-old Kenneth Stewart, a truck driver of Tryall Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 27-year-old Alecia Bennett, a packing operator of Joseph Road, Kingston.
According to the police, about 9:30 pm the accused were travelling in a Grey Honda Fit motorcar, when it was intercepted by officers who searched the vehicle and found a plastic bag containing a black and grey Smith & Wesson Springfield 9mm pistol with a magazine containing 11 cartridges.
