Three charged with murder of 18-y-o Kingston man

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged three men in relation to the murder of an 18-year-old man in Kingston earlier this month.

The accused, who are all of Kingston 16 addresses, have been named as 42-year-old labourer Nicholas Meikle, otherwise called 'Dickie'; 40-year-old barber Dwayne Willis, otherwise called 'Pops'; and 24-year-old Jahlani Green, who is a stevedore .

The police said the arrests were made on Sunday, September 15 and Saturday, September 21.

Meikle, Willis and Green have been implicated in the murder of 18-year-old Tyreek Sawyers, of Southern Cross Drive, Kingston 17.

According to the lawmen, Sawyers was standing at his gate about 2:15 pm on Sunday, September 8 when it is allegedly that he was pounced upon by three men who reportedly shot him multiple times.

The police said after an investigation and an identification parade, all three men were arrested and charged after being positively identified.

They are also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.