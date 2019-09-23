Three charged with murder of 18-y-o Kingston man
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged three men in relation to the murder of an 18-year-old man in Kingston earlier this month.
The accused, who are all of Kingston 16 addresses, have been named as 42-year-old labourer Nicholas Meikle, otherwise called 'Dickie'; 40-year-old barber Dwayne Willis, otherwise called 'Pops'; and 24-year-old Jahlani Green, who is a stevedore .
The police said the arrests were made on Sunday, September 15 and Saturday, September 21.
Meikle, Willis and Green have been implicated in the murder of 18-year-old Tyreek Sawyers, of Southern Cross Drive, Kingston 17.
According to the lawmen, Sawyers was standing at his gate about 2:15 pm on Sunday, September 8 when it is allegedly that he was pounced upon by three men who reportedly shot him multiple times.
The police said after an investigation and an identification parade, all three men were arrested and charged after being positively identified.
They are also charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy