Three communities in Trelawny get piped water
TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Three communities in Trelawny are to benefit from improved water supply with the completion of the National Water Commission’s (NWC’s) Wakefield to Bunkers Hill Pipeline Replacement Project.
The newly commissioned potable water pipeline will benefit residents in Wakefield, Friendship, and Bunkers Hill.
NWC said 41 service connections have been installed while 50 per cent of the connections have been transferred to the new 150 mm pipeline as at Friday, November 20.
In the meantime, there is an ongoing effort to identify existing service connections that are to be transferred to the new pipeline, the commission said.
It stated that prior to the implementation of the project, several sections of various communities along the route of the new pipeline were without the precious commodity.
Now, however, these residents are the beneficiaries of the new network and receiving water in their taps at good pressures.
Meanwhile, delinquent customers in the respective communities are being urged to settle any outstanding balance on their account in order to be transferred to the new pipeline.
NWC said it is now treating as a priority the conversion of inactive accounts to active customers as part of a strategic measure to have more billed customers benefit from the new pipeline.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy