Three communities in Trelawny get piped water

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Three communities in Trelawny are to benefit from improved water supply with the completion of the National Water Commission’s (NWC’s) Wakefield to Bunkers Hill Pipeline Replacement Project.

The newly commissioned potable water pipeline will benefit residents in Wakefield, Friendship, and Bunkers Hill.

NWC said 41 service connections have been installed while 50 per cent of the connections have been transferred to the new 150 mm pipeline as at Friday, November 20.

In the meantime, there is an ongoing effort to identify existing service connections that are to be transferred to the new pipeline, the commission said.

It stated that prior to the implementation of the project, several sections of various communities along the route of the new pipeline were without the precious commodity.

Now, however, these residents are the beneficiaries of the new network and receiving water in their taps at good pressures.

Meanwhile, delinquent customers in the respective communities are being urged to settle any outstanding balance on their account in order to be transferred to the new pipeline.

NWC said it is now treating as a priority the conversion of inactive accounts to active customers as part of a strategic measure to have more billed customers benefit from the new pipeline.