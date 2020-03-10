Three countries added to COVID-19 travel restriction list

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three European countries have been added to the list that Jamaica has restricted travel to, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

They are Spain, France and Germany.

In addition, imposed travel restrictions remain in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore and Iran, that were previously made public.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and I met this morning with the ambassadors of those countries, and have informed them that based on the risk assessment of community spread of the virus in those countries, that travel restrictions would be imposed,” Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said a short while ago.