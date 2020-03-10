Three countries added to COVID-19 travel restriction list
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three European countries have been added to the list that Jamaica has restricted travel to, in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.
They are Spain, France and Germany.
In addition, imposed travel restrictions remain in place for China, Italy, South Korea, Singapore and Iran, that were previously made public.
“The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and I met this morning with the ambassadors of those countries, and have informed them that based on the risk assessment of community spread of the virus in those countries, that travel restrictions would be imposed,” Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said a short while ago.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy