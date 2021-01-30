Three dead as Jamaica records 65 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded 65 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional virus-related deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 15,527 and the death toll to 348.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the three deaths include a 56-year-old woman from St Catherine, a 30-year-old man from Trelawny and an 89-year-old woman from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.

Of the 65 newly reported cases there were 30 males and 35 females with ages ranging from 24 days to 100 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (30), Trelawny (12), St Ann (eight), St James (seven), St Catherine (four), Clarendon (two), Westmoreland and Manchester (one each).

The country also recorded 23 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 12,004.