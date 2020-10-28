Three escape injury after truck overturns on Spur Tree Hill

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Three people narrowly escaped serious injury when a truck overturned on the Spur Tree Hill main road this morning.

Eyewitness reports are that the truck, which was transporting animal feed, was going downhill shortly after 7:00 when the driver lost control of the heavy unit while negotiating a corner.

The three people were the driver and two passengers.

The accident-prone Spur Tree Hill is a major thoroughfare that links Mandeville and its environs to St Elizabeth and points west.

