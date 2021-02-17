Three firearms seized by St Andrew Central Police, five people in custody
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The St Andrew Central Police are reporting the seizure of three firearms and thirty-two assorted rounds of ammunition during three separate operations in Kingston over a 24-hour period.
Five people, including a woman are in custody, the police say.
The first seizure took place on Monday, February 15 about 2:00 pm; lawmen were on Upper Ivy Road, Kingston 5. A premises was searched and a .38 Smith and Wesson revolver with five 9mm rounds of ammunition seized. No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.
In the second incident, about 6:10 am on Tuesday, February 16, a joint police/military operation was conducted on Terrence Avenue in Kingston 10 — a premises occupied by two men was searched; one 9mm Taurus pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen hidden inside a chest of drawers. The men were subsequently taken into custody in relation to this seizure; however their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
And about 7:00 am, the police seized the third firearm for the period, when a house on Ambrook Lane, Kingston 10, that was occupied by two men and a woman was searched. During the operation, one 9mm Beretta pistol with a magazine containing fifteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was found on top of the roof. The three were taken into custody; however their identities are being withheld pending further investigation.
