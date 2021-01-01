Three guns, ammo seized since start of the new year
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Three firearms and several rounds of ammunition have so far been seized by the police, in separate incidents across the island, since the start of the new year.
According to the police, in the first incident, about 12:01 am, a homemade shotgun with five rounds of ammunition was seized on Casino Drive in Naggo Head, St Catherine.
The police said lawmen were on duty in the area when a man ran on seeing them, dropped the firearm as he fled.
Then about 12:15 am in Glendevon, St James, three persons – including a teenaged boy –were apprehended following the seizure of a .45 pistol and seven rounds of ammunition.
Lawmen said that a group of persons were seen along a roadway who ran as they approached.
The men were later caught and the weapon seized.
Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
In the third incident, a semi-automatic submachine gun was seized about 12:40 am during a joint police/military operation in Dempshire Pen, St Catherine.
Members of the security forces were on operation when a premises was searched and the firearm found among debris.
No arrest was made.
The police renewed their appeal to citizens to report illegal weapons and criminal activities to their nearest police station or via Crime Stop at 311, as we work together to achieve a safe 2021.
