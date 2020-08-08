Three guns seized, St James chef charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police have reported the arrest of 29-nine-year-old Christopher Hoyte otherwise called Stringy, a chef of Hendon, Norwood in St James on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He was arrested at his home on Wednesday, August 5.

The St James police report that about 6:00 pm, a team of officers on operation in pursuit of wanted men and illegal firearms conducted a search at Hoyte's home where two firearms, three magazines and 11 rounds of ammunition were seized.

A further search was carried out at a cook shop Hoyte operates in his community and a third firearm along with a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition was found.

A court date has not yet been scheduled, the police said.