Three held in multi-million dolllar drug bust in Caribbean Sea

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (CMC) — The United States law enforcement authorities say they have seized 225 kilogrammes of cocaine and detained three people during an operation in the Caribbean Sea.

The US Coast Guard Monday said two of the suspected smugglers are Dominican Republic nationals and the other Colombian, while the seized cocaine has an estimated wholesale value of US$6 million.

The US Coast Guard said the interdiction is the result of an international, multi-agency law enforcement effort in support of Operation Unified Resolve, Operation Caribbean Guard, Campaign Martillo and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF).

“The strong relationship and collaboration between the Coast Guard and the US Navy continuously yields positive outcomes as evidenced by this case,” said Rear Adm Eric Jones, Commander of Coast Guard Seventh District.

“The shared unwavering resolve and daily interaction between our Department of Defense and local and federal law enforcement partners in the region help safeguard and strengthen the Caribbean region against this threat.

“We are committed to the protection of our nation's southernmost maritime border and of our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands,” he added.

During a routine patrol in support of Joint Interagency Task Force, the US Coast Guard said the USS Kidd's (DDG 100) helicopter crew sighted a suspicious go-fast vessel in the Caribbean Sea and “successfully interdicted and boarded the go-fast with the assistance of the CG LEDET 401”.