Three illegal firearms seized in Hanover since December

HANOVER, Jamaica— The Hanover Police Division is reporting that three illegal firearms have been seized by lawmen in the parish since the start of the month.

According to Commanding officer for the division Superintendent Sharon Beeput, who was addressing the monthly general meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation yesterday, one Taurus 9mm pistol with one 9mm cartridge was recovered in the Kingsvale area during an operation on December 1.

No arrests were made in connection with the seizure of the weapon.

Three days later, Superintendent Beeput said, one colt .45 pistol with 10 rounds was seized in the Golden Grove community. Four people were arrested in connection with that seizure.

She added that on December 6, the police also seized a 9mm Taurus pistol with seven 9mm cartridges in a section of the Lucea Bus Park.

One person was taken into custody in connection with that seizure. He is expected to be charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of a firearm, the superintendent said.

Anthony Lewis