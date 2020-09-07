Three immigration officers at Sangster Int'l COVID-positive

ST JAMES, Jamaica— CEO of Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency Andrew Wynter has confirmed that three immigration officers stationed at Sangster International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

Wynter said the test results were received some time last week and that the officers are in quarantine. The cases were transmitted locally, he said.

"Three officers were tested positive and we carried out our health protocols. They were quarantined and nobody else was affected by it. From what we are hearing, it was local transmission; it didn't have anything to do with their work. "We carried out our deep cleaning measures under the guidance of the Ministry of Health; and we briefed the staff so everybody was aware of what happened," explained Wynter.

In the last 24 hours, the country recorded 79 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases on record for the island to 3,103. Over the same period, recoveries increased by eight, bringing that figure to 958.

Onomé Sido