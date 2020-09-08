Three in custody after stones thrown at cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police today arrested a man following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Majesty Gardens, St Andrew, and detained two others in a stone throwing incident involving officers.
According to the police, officers were deployed to the area following a flare-up of gang conflict.
Police said about 3:15 pm, a group of men was stopped by officers. The men were searched and one of them was found to be in possession of an illegal Browning pistol with a magazine containing one round. He was arrested.
Following the man's arrest, the police said residents became abusive and began to hurl stones at the lawmen and as a result, two other men were taken in custody.
The identities of those arrested are being withheld.
