Three killed in Norwood, St James

MONTEGO BAY, St James— Three men were killed and a woman injured in two separate incidents by rampaging gunmen in the inner-city community of Norwood in St James between last night and early this morning.

The three deceased, all of St James addresses, are: 47-year-old bus loaderman Donovan Reid, also called Dummy of Hollywood, Norwood; 20-year-old unemployed Nicardo Daley of Montego Hills, and Aubrey Brown of Irie Lane, Norwood.

Reid and Daley were among three people shot at a bar in Hollywood, Norwood, while Brown was shot dead in the Irie Lane section of the community.

More later.

Horace Hines