Three men arrested after cops find gun in car

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three men were arrested after police officers reportedly found a firearm and ammunition during a motor vehicle search at a checkpoint in St Elizabeth on Sunday.

The police said their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

According to the police, about 11:45 pm the lawmen were conducting operations, when they signalled a white Honda Civic motor vehicle to stop.

A search of the motor vehicle was conducted and a 10mm Glock 29 pistol and a magazine containing one round of ammunition were found in the console area between the two front seats, the police said.

The men were subsequently taken into custody.