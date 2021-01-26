Three men arrested after cops find gun in car
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — Three men were arrested after police officers reportedly found a firearm and ammunition during a motor vehicle search at a checkpoint in St Elizabeth on Sunday.
The police said their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.
According to the police, about 11:45 pm the lawmen were conducting operations, when they signalled a white Honda Civic motor vehicle to stop.
A search of the motor vehicle was conducted and a 10mm Glock 29 pistol and a magazine containing one round of ammunition were found in the console area between the two front seats, the police said.
The men were subsequently taken into custody.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy