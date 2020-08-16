Three men arrested after cops seize gun

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and nine rounds of ammunition on Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11 yesterday.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communication's Unit, the 9mm Browning pistol was found at a premises in the community during an operation about 4:45 pm.

The identities of the men in custody are being withheld pending further investigations, the police said.