Three men arrested after shootout with cops

HANOVER, Jamaica — Three men are now in police custody after they reportedly shot at officers on patrol in Richmond, Hanover a month ago.

Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition are 21-year-old Deandrew McKenzie of Richmond in Hanover, 38-year-old Jermaine Smith, otherwise called 'Skillybeng' and 24-year-old Boris Moodie both of Martin Castle in the parish.

Smith was on bail while McKenzie is currently facing another matter in court.

Reports are that about 1:00 pm on Monday, November 3, a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they saw a Honda Stream motorcar parked along the roadway. Smith who was standing next to the vehicle reportedly opened gunfire at the officers leading to a shootout.

The police said McKenzie ran while Moodie and Smith escaped in the motorcar.

Following a search of the area, Moodie was found lying along the roadway with gunshot wounds, the police said. He was assisted to hospital for treatment under police guard.

Smith was subsequently arrested on Monday, November 23 after he reported on condition of bail at the Lucea Police Station while McKenzie was arrested following his appearance in the Hanover Circuit Court on another matter on Wednesday, November 25, the police said.