Three men charged for robbery with aggravation

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Three men were charged for robbery with aggravation in three separate incidents this month.

Charged are 20-year-old Junior Case, an electrician of Rose Hall district, St Andrew; 27-year-old Shane Jupiter of Barclays Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland; and 34-year-old Derwayne Carter, otherwise called 'Slaw', a farmer of Big Woods district, Craighead, in Manchester.

The police said Case is accused of stabbing a complainant with a knife and robbing him of his property in Rose Hall district in St Andrew.

He turned himself in to the police on Monday, December 9, and was charged following a question and answer session.

In the second incident, Jupiter was implicated in the Friday, December 13 robbery of a complainant at her home on Lewis Street in Westmoreland.

Police reports are that about 8:30 am, the complainant was attacked by the accused who was armed with a knife, and robbed her of her cellular phone. She pointed him out to the police on Friday, December 20 and he was subsequently charged, the police said.

Meanwhile, Carter's charges resulted from a robbery that occurred on Tuesday, December 3.

Reports from the police are that about 5:19 pm, the complainants, who were travelling in a Toyota Hiace bus, stopped to make a delivery and were pounced upon by two gunmen who robbed them of items before escaping in the area.

Following investigations, the police said Carter was arrested and placed on an identification parade where he was positively identified. He was later charged.

The men's court dates will be announced at a later date.