Three men killed as car crashes in Cement Company gate
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Three men died as a result of injuries they received in a motor vehicle collision on the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway in Kingston 17 early this morning , February 27.
Deceased are 20-year-old Devaughn Cunningham of Tryall Gardens, St James; 23-year-old Lemaro Cole of Orange Hill, St Ann, and 22-year-old Romario Nedricks of Cornwall Court, St James.
Reports from the Rockfort Police are that the three men were travelling in a Toyota Premio motorcar towards downtown, Kingston about 2:00 am when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided into the gate of the Carib Cement packaging plant, injuring a security guard who was on duty there.
They were taken to hospital where the three occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead while the security guard was admitted for treatment.
