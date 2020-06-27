Three men lose lives in fiery motorcycle crash in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — A head-on collision of two motorcycles on the Green Island main road here on Friday night claimed the lives of three men.

Dead are Dayne Wetherburn, and his pillion, Regi Perkins. It is reported that the bodies of both men were substantially burnt as upon collision the motorcycle they were driving exploded into flames.

A third man, Troy Myrie, who was driving the other bike, also lost his life in the incident. He was flung from his motorcycle Police reports are that at about 9:40 pm, the Suzuki motorcycle which burst into flames was travelling from the direction of Lucea towards the town of Green Island. The collision occurred near a bridge in the town.

The motorcycle driven by Myrie was travelling in the opposite direction.

Wetherburn and Myrie died on the spot, the police said, while Perkins succumbed to his injuries at Noel Holmes Hospital.

Councillor for the Green Island Division Marvell Sewell extended his condolences to the families of the three men and said he would be visiting them later today.

Sewell has also suggested that the poorly lit roadway could have contributed to the incident.

The lighting issue had come up in the last sitting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation's monthly general meeting two weeks ago. Then, Jamaica Public Service operations area manager for St James, Hanover and Westmoreland, Detommi Sergeant Fuller promised to examine the issue.

Anthony Lewis